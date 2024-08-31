Fredericksburg remembers ‘a saint among us’ in ‘Mayor for Life’ Davies

A visitation for former Fredericksburg Mayor the Rev. Lawrence A. Davies was held Friday in City Council chambers. (Photo by Jamar Billingsley)

The Fredericksburg “Mayor for Life” who broke racial barriers and dedicated his life to public service was honored with a solemn and celebratory tribute this weekend.

The Rev. Lawrence A. Davies who became the first Black mayor in Fredericksburg, serving from 1976-96, died Aug. 11 at age 94.

This weekend, the city of Fredericksburg and the Davies family celebrated his life with a visitation Friday in City Hall chambers and a funeral service at Fredericksburg Baptist Church that was broadcast at Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), the church that Davies pastored for 50 years.

Davies was elected the first Black city councilman in Fredericksburg in 1966, serving for 10 years, During Friday’s visitation, his ashes were placed in an urn on a table covered with flowers, early photographs detailing his life along with the American flag and the Virginia state flag.

The memorial featured several guest speakers, including former U.S. Ambassador Pamela Bridgewater, Mary Washington Healthcare and Stafford Hospital Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer Xavier Richardson, Superintendent of Fredericksburg City Schools Marci Catlett, former Mayor Katherine Greenlaw, and members of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, to which Davies belonged.

Catlett stressed that education was one of the cornerstones of Davies’ public service, noting that he was instrumental in the construction of the new James Monroe High School and Lafayette Elementary.

“He was always focused on meeting the community’s needs,” Catlett said.

From noon to 7 p.m. Friday, attendees of the visitation arrived in waves throughout the day. They were greeted by Clerk of City Council Tonya Lacey and Fredericksburg Assistant Director of Tourism M.C. Morris, both of whom helped to organize the memorial.

Lacey commented on Davies’ personal and professional life, calling him “a giant among people” and highlighting his five decades as pastor of Shiloh (Old Site).

“I have never seen him angry, he was such a great man,” added Circuit Court Judge Gordon Willis.

Said Morris: “When the city heard of Rev. Davies’ passing, we knew we had to pay tribute in a special way. He was a saint among us and my hero.”

As a pastor, Davies helped develop many ministers who are grateful for his guidance. The Rev. John White, the Rev. David Cunningham, and the Rev. Hashmel Turner expressed deep respect for their friend and mentor.

Turner, a former city councilman for Ward 4, shared a personal story.

“He married my wife and I 50 years ago, and as a mentor, I followed in his footsteps, becoming a minister in 1999,” Turner said.

Bridgewater, upon entering the City Council chambers, became emotional — with tears of joy — she clarified.

“As a teenager, I was Rev. Davies’ secretary at Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site),” she said. “He succeeded my grandfather, Rev. B.H. Hester, as pastor.”

Bridgewater remembered Davies as a great family friend and youth mentor who embodied the true spirit of a public servant. He profoundly impacted Fredericksburg, paving the way for public transportation and housing for the homeless and less fortunate. The city’s bus station is named in his honor.

Final farewells were held at Fredericksburg Baptist Church on Princess Anne Street Saturday morning. Family, friends, peers, and admirers of Davies gathered to share fond memories.

Family members and a diverse group of pastors spoke about their memories of Davies, who was affectionately regarded as “the most valuable player” in Fredericksburg’s game of life.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict in the early 1950s before earning a bachelor’s degree from Prairie View A&M University in Texas and later studying medicine at Howard University in Washington, D.C.. It was during this time that he met his future wife, Janice Pryde, and began his preaching ministry in Washington.

As a pastor, mentor, and public servant, Davies’ accomplishments were numerous. He and his congregation, in partnership with the Human Relations Council, secured federal loans to build Fredericksburg’s first subsidized housing units, known as Hazel Hill, in the late 1960s. The development served low-income families, the majority of whom were Black.

In 1969, Davies incorporated the Rappahannock Citizens Corporation, a vehicle for empowerment and employment that provided jobs to special needs adults and others. He was also one of the founding pastors of Micah Ecumenical Ministries.

As mayor, Davies was an advocate for increased access to mental health treatment and served as regional vice president of the Virginia Association of Mental Health. He and his wife, who died earlier this year, also founded the Fredericksburg Area Sickle Cell Association (FASCA) to assist those suffering from the illness.

Davies’ obituary, which also served as the program for his funeral services, listed his many contributions to Fredericksburg, including the establishment of the Sister Cities program to promote cultural ties with other cities and countries.

“He built many relationships, and the Mary Washington Hospital campus expanded because of FASCA,” Richardson said. “His sickle cell organization didn’t just help his two daughters who suffered from the disease, but many others.”

Davies’ granddaughter, Alyssa Ward, also spoke, saying she marvels at all that her grandfather accomplished.

“He was very funny and larger than life,” she said.

Davies’ daughter, Sharron Davies Jeffrey, said the funeral was held at Fredericksburg Baptist because of its connection to Micah Ministries, which stood for unity.

The Rev. A. Russell Awkard’s remarks in memory of Davies brought laughter to the congregation. Davies, known for his meek personality, had truly enjoyed himself at Shiloh Baptist Church’s recent anniversary, where he delivered his final public speech.

“He felt like a rock star that day,” Awkard recalled.

Meghann Cotter, Executive Servant Leader of Micah Ecumenical Ministries, spoke about how much Davies supported her when she first took on the a pivotal role in the ministry at age 24.

The Rev. Aaron Dobynes, who delivered the eulogy, highlighted Davies’ leadership in his professional and personal lives alike.

“When everyone said something couldn’t be done, Rev. Davies was always the exception. He would always say, ‘Why not?’” Dobynes said.

Throughout the eulogy, Dobynes praised Davies as a man with a gregarious personality, always accessible and undeniably a Renaissance man. He credited Davies with transforming Fredericksburg into a flourishing city that attracts people from various parts of the nation.

“Fredericksburg is truly thriving,” said Dobynes, “and we owe it all to Rev. Davies.”