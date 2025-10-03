Former Stafford teacher files $1.5 million lawsuit against four students

A former Stafford County teacher has filed a $1.5 million lawsuit against four former H.H. Poole Middle School female students, alleging they assaulted her during a January 2024 brawl.

Some of the students also faced criminal charges, but the outcome of their court hearings is not available since they are juveniles.

Michele Egan filed the complaint in Stafford County Circuit Court on Aug. 20 against four of the five students involved in the incident. The girls were in the eighth grade at the time.

Egan stated that she was standing at the doorway to her classroom just after 1 p.m. awaiting the arrival of her students after lunch.

At the same time, a group of students entered the second-floor hallway near Egan’s classroom. Two students became engaged in a heated argument, and Egan attempted to de-escalate the situation by standing between them.

According to Egan’s complaint, punches were exchanged and, when one of the girls fell to the ground, Egan was taken down with her. While on the ground, one of the girls allegedly punched Egan, connecting with her head.

“At the same time and place [the three other girls named in the lawsuit] were each mere spectators of the brawl,” the complaint states. “For reasons unknown to Plaintiff, [the three other girls] each then began stomping and/or kicking Plaintiff’s body, including her head and neck, with their feet.”

The lawsuit states that because of the defendants’ alleged actions, Egan suffered various and significant personal injuries, including but not limited to traumatic brain injury and partial blindness.

Egan alleges that each of the defendants owed her “ordinary care in their own conduct to prevent causing harm or injury” to her. Egan’s claim states she suffered — and will continue to suffer — severe, serious debilitating injuries, some permanent, because of the incident.

Egan goes on to state that she has endured physical pain, mental anguish, humiliation and embarrassment, inconvenience and medical expenses. She is represented by John Shea of the Marks & Harrison law firm in Richmond. In filings, Shea demanded a jury trial.

Multiple attempts to reach family members of the girls named in the lawsuit for comment were unsuccessful. Bystanders recorded video of the incident.

“Each of the defendants’ careless, reckless and negligent actions alleged herein were committed knowing that Plaintiff would probably be harmed and in conscious disregard of — or at least a reckless indifference to — Plaintiff’s right not to be harmed,” the lawsuit states.